  • West Mifflin police help residents burglar-proof homes

    West Mifflin Police are taking action against robbers before a break-in even happens. 

    In an effort to prevent burglaries and robberies from happening in their community, officers are going door to door and examining interior and exterior security designs.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca asks police if an uptick in crime has led to this new initiative, for Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.

    Once the assessment is complete, residents will receive a detailed report on if their home is an easy target.

