Saturday starts very cold, but warms up a little in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a very cold start to the weekend, but the good news is that there is no wind! Do watch for patches of ice on untreated surfaces during the morning hours.

Temperatures will push back into the 40s in the afternoon ahead of another cold front. It will turn breezy but won’t be anywhere near as windy as Friday.

Another front pushes through late tonight. While the front has very little moisture to work with, it has plenty of cold air and wind, so wind chills fall into the teens by mid-morning Sunday. Temperatures will not fluctuate significantly throughout the day, with air temperatures struggling to remain above freezing.

Lows will again dip into the teens early Monday, followed by a gradual warm-up early next week. An incoming warm front will bring us showers and possibly a little icy mix by late Monday night and early Tuesday before temperatures rebound into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Christmas Day could be one of our warmer ones in recent history, with highs pushing well into the 50s. Santa could be dealing with a little rain on Christmas Eve!

