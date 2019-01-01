  • Westmoreland County inn going out of business after nearly 100 years

    Updated:

    LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. - It’s the end of an era for a longtime landmark in Laughlintown, Westmoreland County. 

    The Ligonier Country Inn is closing its door for good after being in business since 1924.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the innkeeper about the bittersweet end to the longest continuously-running inn in Ligonier. 

    Watch her story on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories