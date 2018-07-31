Loading...
Brandon Watson Last Address: Columbus, PA Wanted for: Burglary/Overnight Accommodation, Person Present If you have any information, please contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 724-830-3045.
LAST ADDRESS: Latrobe Pa WANTED FOR: Aggravated Assault
Denise Sanabria Last Address: Dunbar, PA Wanted for: Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/ Punishment If you have any information, please contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 724-830-3045.
Shane Rager Last Address: Latrobe, PA Wanted for: Int Poss Contr Subst
Richard J Monro Last Address: Mt Pleasant, PA Wanted for: Robbery, Threat Immed Serious Injury, Forgery - Utters Forged Writing, Forgery - Unauthorized Act in Writing, DUI 1st Offense
Justin Harvey. LAST ADDRESS: New Kensington, Pa. WANTED FOR: Person Not to Possess Use Etc Firearm.
Terran Beecan Last Address: New Kensington, PA Wanted for: Aggravated Assault
Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
Greensburg, Pa. - These are the photos of 'Westmoreland County's Most Wanted.' They are suspects that the Sheriff's Office would most like to capture.
Do not try to apprehend any suspect. If you see one of them or know where one of them may be hiding out, contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 724-830-3045 or your local police department.
Click through the gallery above to see all of the wanted suspects.
