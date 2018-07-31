  • Westmoreland County's Most Wanted

    Updated:

    Greensburg, Pa. - These are the photos of 'Westmoreland County's Most Wanted.' They are suspects that the Sheriff's Office would most like to capture.

    Do not try to apprehend any suspect. If you see one of them or know where one of them may be hiding out, contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 724-830-3045 or your local police department.

    Click through the gallery above to see all of the wanted suspects.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories