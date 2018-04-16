  • Wet weather possible cause of neighborhood landslide affecting road

    PITTSBURGH - Lander Street in Elliot is gradually dropping and the rain is making matters worse. 

    What city leaders say is next for people living along that street, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Channel 11 spoke with the homeowner whose house sits just feet away from this massive landslide.

    He’s worried, but is thankful the city is working on a plan. 

