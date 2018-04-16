Wet weather possible cause of neighborhood landslide affecting road

PITTSBURGH - Lander Street in Elliot is gradually dropping and the rain is making matters worse.
What city leaders say is next for people living along that street, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Channel 11 spoke with the homeowner whose house sits just feet away from this massive landslide.
He’s worried, but is thankful the city is working on a plan.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tax day freebies and deals
- 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
- Former Steelers LB James Harrison announces ‘final' retirement on Instagram
- VIDEO: Over 200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella concerns
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}