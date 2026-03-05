Andrew McCutchen officially not returning to Pirates, signs minor-league deal with new team

This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com.

Andrew McCutchen won’t be returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026.

McCutchen and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, as first reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The agreement is pending a physical.

McCutchen’s deal with the Rangers solidifies a rocky end to his second stint in Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old, who spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh after first returning to his original organization in 2023, made several posts on social media in recent weeks after it was clear the Pirates were heading in a different direction.

McCuctchen, who had served as the Pirates primary designated hitter since returning, slashed .239/.333/.367 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 RBI in 135 games last season.

It was once assumed that McCutchen, a fan favorite and the face of the Pirates in the 21st century, would end his career in Pittsburgh, the city in which he’s established his permanent residence. But in the end that was not the case.

