Owner, mechanic at Marshall Township auto shop charged with performing fraudulent inspections

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have charged the owner and a mechanic of a Marshall Township auto shop on Tuesday for allegedly performing 161 fraudulent vehicle inspections.

Kenneth Anderson and Bryan Nicklas are accused of entering false information into government records for vehicles that were never actually inspected at Irvine Alignment Inc.

The investigation focused on activity at the business between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 24, 2025. Authorities allege the fraudulent inspections were conducted for Keith Smith, the owner of Oilology, who is facing separate charges for deceptive business practices in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Anderson, age 58, of Gibsonia, faces 161 counts of tampering with public records or information, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. As the owner of Irvine Alignment Inc, Anderson is also charged with 267 summary violations regarding inspection station requirements. Police allege he was responsible for entering the fraudulent inspection data into government records.

Nicklas, age 63, of Evans City, worked as a mechanic at the Warrendale-based shop. State police charged Nicklas with 60 counts of tampering with public records or information. He also faces 60 summary counts for failing to inspect the 60 vehicles that Smith brought to the station.

Smith, the owner of Oilology, is currently facing charges from the Cranberry Township Police Department for deceptive and fraudulent business practices. Investigators in that case allege Smith charged his customers for vehicle repairs that were never actually performed. Irvine Alignment Inc allegedly passed many of those same vehicles for inspection without conducting the required safety checks.

©2026 Cox Media Group