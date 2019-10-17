CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman’s act of kindness is bound to put smiles on the faces of a number of children in Crescent Township.
The woman had stopped by the township’s police station a few times asking if it takes donations for children who are less fortunate, police said.
On Tuesday, the woman returned with “a whole sleigh full of brand-new toys,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page said.
The woman does not live in Crescent Township but has family members who do, according to police.
“What a true blessing! May loads of good come your way ma'am for the huge heart you have!” the department’s Facebook post ended.
