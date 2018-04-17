0 What seats are up for grabs in the Pennsylvania primaries?

Pennsylvanians will narrow the list of candidates for dozens of state and federal elected seats in the May primaries.

GOVERNOR

There are four candidates for governor. Incumbent Tom Wolf will represent the Democratic Party; click here for his campaign website.

Three Republicans are also vying for the highest elected seat in Pennsylvania – click their names for their campaign websites:

Laura Ellsworth of Ohio Township, a lawyer.

Paul Mango of Pine Township, an Army veteran and businessman.

State Sen. Scott Wagner of York, a businessman who took office in 2014.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

There are 13 candidates for lieutenant governor. In the primaries, they are not paired on the ballot with gubernatorial candidates. Incumbent Michael Stack is one of six candidates seeking to represent the Democratic Party in the general election; click here for his campaign website.

The other Democratic candidates are:

Four Republicans are campaigning for lieutenant governor, as well. They are:

Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer from Montgomery County. He and Wagner are paired politically.

Kathy Coder, a businesswoman from Bellevue.

Marguerite “Peg” Luksik, an activist from Johnstown.

Diana Irey Vaughan, a Washington County commissioner. She and Mango are paired politically.

Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, was removed from the ballot by a judge because he isn’t yet 30, the legal age to take statewide office in Pennsylvania.

U.S. CONGRESS

Pennsylvanians will also narrow the fields for U.S. representatives and senators from the state’s newly drawn congressional map. In Western Pennsylvania, candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives seats from the following districts will be on primary ballots:

13th Congressional District: Republicans Travis Schooley of Franklin County, Stephen Bloom of Cumberland County, John Eichelberger of Blair County, Douglas Mastriano of Franklin County, Bernard Washabaugh II of Chambersburg, John Joyce of Blair County, Arthur Halvorson of Bedford County and Benjamin Hornberger of Shippensburg. Democrat Brent Ottaway of Blair County is running unopposed.

14th Congressional District: Democrats Robert Solomon of North Fayette, Thomas Prigg of McCandless, Adam Sedlock of Fayette County and Bibiana Boerio of Westmoreland County; and Republicans Rick Saccone of Elizabeth and Guy Reschenthaler of Jefferson Hills.

15th Congressional District: Democrats Susan Boser of White Township and Wade Jodun of Centre County. Republican Glenn Thompson Jr. of Centre County is running unopposed.

16th Congressional District: Democrats Christian Rieger of Cranberry Township, Ronald Dinicola of Erie County and Robert Multari of Hermitage. Republican George Kelly of Butler is running unopposed.

17th Congressional District: Democrats Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon, Ray Linsenmayer of McCandless and Elizabeth Tarasi of Sewickley Heights. Republican Keith Rothfus of Sewickley is running unopposed.

18th Congressional District: Democrats Mike Doyle of Forest Hills and Janis Brooks of North Versailles. There are no Republican candidates.

One of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats is up for election, held by senior Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is running unopposed in the primary. Two Republicans are running in the primary:

Lou Barletta, U.S. congressman for the 11th District.

Jim Christiana, state representative for District 15 from Brighton, Beaver County.

PENNSYVLANIA LEGISLATURE

There are quite a few races for the Legislature in Western Pennsylvania. Voters will decide between the following candidates for state senator:

32nd Senatorial District: Democrat Pamela Gerard of South Union Township and Republican Patrick Stefano of Bullskin Township are running unopposed.

38th Senatorial District: Democrats Stephanie Walsh of Pittsburgh, Lindsey Williams of West View and Jeremy Shaffer of Ross Township. Republican Randy Vulakovich of Shaler is running unopposed.

42nd Senatorial District: Democrat Wayne Fontana of Pittsburgh is running unopposed.

46th Senatorial District: Democrat James Craig of North Strabane and Republican Camera Bartolotta of Carroll Township are running unopposed.

On the other side of the Legislature, the primaries will reduce the fields for state representatives in a number of Western Pennsylvania districts:

10th Legislative District: Democrat Joe McGurk of Beaver Falls and Republican Aaron Bernstine of New Beaver Borough are running unopposed.

11th Legislative District: Republican Brian Ellis is running unopposed. There are no Democratic candidates.

12th Legislative District: Democrats Honora Rockar of Cranberry Township and Dan Smith Jr. of Adams Township. Republican Daryl Metcalfe is running unopposed.

14th Legislative District: Democrat Amy Fazio of Daugherty Township and Republican Jim Marshall of Big Beaver Borough are running unopposed.

15th Legislative District: Democrat Alex Andres and Republican Josh Kail, both of Beaver, are running unopposed.

16th Legislative District: Democrat Robert Matzie of Ambridge is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

17th Legislative District: Republican Parke Wentling of Hempfield Township is running unopposed. There are no Democratic candidates.

19th Legislative District: Democrats Jake Wheatley, Ebony Taylor and Aerion Abney, all of Pittsburgh. There are no Republican candidates.

20th Legislative District: Democrats Michael Lavine and Adam Ravenstahl, both of Pittsburgh. There are no Republican candidates.

21st Legislative District: Democrats Dom Costa and Sara Innamorato, both of Pittsburgh. There are no Republican candidates.

23rd Legislative District: Democrat Dan Frankel of Pittsburgh is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

24th Legislative District: Democrats William Anderson of Pittsburgh, Edward Gainey of Pittsburgh and Todd Koger of Wilkinsburg. There are no Republican candidates.

25th Legislative District: Democrat Brandon Markosek of Monroeville and Republican Stephen Schlauch of Plum are running unopposed.

27th Legislative District: Democrat Dan Deasy of Pittsburgh is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

28th Legislative District: Democrat Emily Skopov of Marshall and Republican Mike Turzai are running unopposed.

30th Legislative District: Democrats Jacob Pavlecic of Richland, Elizabeth Monroe of Fox Chape and Kareem Kandil of Fox Chapel. Republican Harold English is running unopposed.

32nd Legislative District: Democrats Antony DeLuca and Erin Vecchio, both of Penn Hills. There are no Republican candidates.

33rd Legislative District: Democrat Frank Dermody of Oakmont and Republican Josh Nulph of Harrison Township are running unopposed.

34th Legislative District: Democrats Paul Costa of Wilkins Township and Summer Lee of Swissvale. There are no Republican candidates.

35th Legislative District: Democrats Austin Davis of McKeesport is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

36th Legislative District: Democrat Harry Readshaw of Pittsburgh is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

38th Legislative District: Democrat William Kortz of Dravosburg is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

39th Legislative District: Democrats Robert Rhoderick Jr. of Elizabeth Township and Barbara Shah of Bethel Park; and Republicans Thomas Kirsch of Bethel Park and Michael Puskaric of Elizabeth Township.

40th Legislative District: Democrats Edward Eichenlaub of Bethel Park and Sharon Guidi of Peters Township; and Republicans Natalie Mihalek of Upper St. Clair, James Roman of Peters Township and Paul Dixon of Bethel Park.

42nd Legislative District: Democrat Dan Miller is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

44th Legislative District: Republicans Robert Doddato of North Fayette, Scott LaRue of Moon, David Bachman of Moon and Valerie Gaydos of Aleppo. Democrat Michele Knoll is running unopposed.

45th Legislative District: Democrat Anita Kulik of Kennedy Township and Republican Malek Francis of Robinson are running unopposed.

46th Legislative District: Democrats Byron Timmins and Rueben Brock, both of Washington. Republican Jason Ortitay of Cecil Township is running unopposed.

48th Legislative District: Democrats Joseph Zupancic of North Strabane and Clark Mitchell Jr. of South Strabane. Republican Tim O’Neal from South Strabane is running unopposed.

49th Legislative District: Democrats Steven Toprani of Mononghela and Randy Barli of Coal Center. Republican Donald Cook from West Pike Run is running unopposed.

50th Legislative District: Democrat Pam Snyder and Republican Elizabeth McClure of Franklin Township are running unopposed.

51st Legislative District: Democrat Tim Mahoney of South Union Township and Republican Matthew Dowling of Uniontown are running unopposed.

52nd Legislative District: Democrat Ethan Keedy of Connellsville and Republican Ryan Warner of Perryopolis are running unopposed.

54th Legislative District: Democrats Robert Bertha of West Deer and John McCabe of Lower Burrell; and Republicans Robert Brooks, Maryalice Newborn, Michael Korns and Bryan Bline, all of Murrysville.

55th Legislative District: Democrat Joseph Petrarca of Washington Township is running unopposed. There are no Republican candidates.

56th Legislative District: Democrat Douglas Hunt of Irwin and Republican George Dunbar of Penn Township are running unopposed.

57th Legislative District: Democrat Collin Warren of Southwest Greensburg and Republican Eric Nelson of Hempfield Township are running unopposed.

58th Legislative District: Democrat Mary Popovich of West Newton and Republican Justin Walsh of Rostraver are running unopposed.

59th Legislative District: Democrat Clare Dooley of Unity Township and Republican Michael Reese of Mt. Pleasant Township are running unopposed.

60th Legislative District: Democrat Laurie Kubli of West Franklin Township and Republican Jeff Pyle of Ford City are running unopposed.

62nd Legislative District: Democrats Logan Dellaforia and Aaron Lehman; both of Center Township; and Republicans Mike Baker of Indiana Borough, Julie Anderson of White Township, Jim Struzzi of White Township and Shane Caylor of Indiana Borough.

69th Legislative District: Democrat Jeff Cole of Black Township and Republican Carl Metzgar of Somerset Township are running unopposed.

