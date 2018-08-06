COLUMBUS - Ohio State placed Urban Meyer, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, on paid administrative leave Wednesday while it investigates claims that his wife knew about allegations of domestic violence against an assistant coach years before the staff member was fired last week.
- Urban Meyer was hired by Ohio State in November 2011 to replace Jim Tressel, who was fired before that season for lying to the NCAA and the university about rules violations committed by some of his players.
- Since returning to coaching, Meyer's program has been one of the most dominant in college football and his players and coaches have mostly stayed out of major trouble.
- Meyer did face some criticism in 2013 for allowing running back Carlos Hyde to return to the team after he was charged with striking a woman in a bar. The case was dropped by police when the woman chose not to pursue charges, but Hyde was suspended for three games by Meyer.
- Zach Smith was hired to join the Buckeyes as a receivers coach in 2012.
- Ohio State fired the assistant coach July 23, 2018, the same day he received a notice of a domestic violence civil protection order being filed by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Also that day, national college football reporter Brett McMurphy reported he had a police report showing Smith had been arrested for domestic violence and felonious assault against his then-wife in 2015. According to our sister station WHIO-TV, McMurphy later wrote that an updated report released by Powell, Ohio, police no longer showed Smith had been arrested that day.
- The next day, July 24, Meyer explained what he knew about the alleged domestic violence committed by Smith in 2009 and 2015. While the head coach said he and his wife, Shelley, offered counseling to the Smiths in 2009, Urban Meyer said the 2015 incident did not happen.
- Meyer was placed on leave Aug. 1. The head coach’s version of the events came back into focus when, according to WHIO-TV, McMurphy reported he had evidence indicating Meyer knew about the 2015 incident. McMurphy’s source for that report was Courtney Smith, who shared with him pictures of injuries she said resulted from altercations with Zach. She also shared screenshots of text message conversations between herself and Shelley Meyer (Urban’s wife) in which Meyer expressed concern about her safety.
- Urban Meyer released a statement Friday, Aug. 2. The coach acknowledged knowing Zach Smith was accused of domestic violence in 2015 but said he handled the information properly at the time.
- Smith also spoke publicly that evening with his side of the story. He denied ever beating his wife but said their relationship was “toxic” and admitted he was “not a good husband.”
- On Sunday, Aug. 5, Ohio State revealed the investigation should take about two weeks. University President Dr. Michael V. Drake will consult with the board of trustees to render a decision based on the findings of the investigation.
- The first regular season game for the Ohio State Buckeyes is Sept. 1. The team began practicing Friday with an interim coach.
