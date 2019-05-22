What went wrong? Former Kauffman's building downtown still empty

PITTSBURGH - A hotel was supposed to go inside the old Kauffman's building in downtown Pittsburgh, but three years later, it still hasn't opened.
According to court documents, the hotel operator was prepared to open 18 months ago but claims the developer has repeatedly delayed construction with no end in sight.
Four years ago, construction started on a project that would breathe new life into the building with a hotel, luxury apartments and retail outlets.
But a year and a half after the expected opening date, the doors of the hotel are still closed.
The group behind the hotel is now suing the developer, Core Realty of Philadelphia, for at least $15 million.
The hotel group says it has “suffered massive monetary damages as a result of Core’s extreme delay in completing its construction."
The lawsuit claims that repeated delays have made it impossible to open the 160-room hotel and caused the hotel operator to lose millions it would have earned if the hotel had opened in 2017.
Channel 11 contacted Core Realty, as well as the hotel company, and did not receive a response from either.
