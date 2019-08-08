By this time next year, Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) will be wrapping up the split of its company into Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corp.
Both companies will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh, according to Arconic Director of Communications Tracie Gliozzi.
Arconic currently employs over 40,000 employees globally, but Gliozzi said the company has not yet determined how employees will be split up between the two future companies. She said she could not speculate on how the split will specifically affect Pittsburgh operations, but she said she sees the strategy as a positive for the city.
