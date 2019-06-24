PITTSBURGH - A man suspected in the disappearance of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld is now facing forgery charges.
Police said they found 30 pieces of counterfeit money in a night stand in the master bedroom while serving a search warrant at the home of Douglas Berry in Liberty Borough.
Police said that counterfeit money was copies of the front and back of $20 bills.
Berry, 47, was arrested after the disappearance of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld and he is considered the prime suspect. Berry was working as her handyman.
Police arrested him on gun charges after the search of his home but he is not facing any charges related to Weisenfeld's disappearance.
