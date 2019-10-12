  • Wiz Khalifa performs at Pitt's annual Blue and Gold Madness

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh held its annual Blue and Gold Madness in Oakland on Friday night with a little help from "Black and Yellow."

    Pittsburgh native and rapper Wiz Khalifa performed at Pitt's kickoff to the upcoming basketball season at the Peterson Event Center.  

    Both Pitt's men's and women's teams showed off their skills during a scrimmage.

    Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier and James Conner were also on hand to model this year's T-shirts for the Oakland Zoo.

