A well-known Chiropractor in Westmoreland County is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police say he shot at a dog 7 times.
On 11 at 11, Channel 11's Amy Hudak is learning how the pup is doing and what his family is saying about the terrifying ordeal.
TRENDING NOW:
- Son charged after mother found dead inside room that was duct-taped shut
- Ravens’ Earl Thomas fined $21,000 for hit on Steelers’ Mason Rudolph, report says
- Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
- VIDEO: Scary sight - thousands of tarantulas out looking for mates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}