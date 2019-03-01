CLAIRTON, Pa. - A woman was shot at her home when she went to answer a knock on the door early Friday morning in Clairton, police said.
Police found the 60-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to the home on Large Avenue.
The woman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition, but she is expected to survive, police said.
Investigators said there was knock on the woman’s door, and as she approached the door, she was struck by shots fired through it.
Another person who was inside the home with the woman returned gunfire, but there have not been any reports of other injuries, according to police.
The motive for the shooting is not clear and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
A similar incident happened Monday in Rankin. A man died after he was shot while answering a knock on his door.
Police have not said whether the two shootings might be connected.
