Woman accused of abandoning dogs outside in sweltering heat

KENNEDY TWP., Pa. - A warrant has been issued for a Kennedy Township woman accused of animal cruelty.
Nicole Daniels is charged with one count of cruelty to animals and seven counts of neglect of animals.
According to police, they received a tip on Sunday about four dogs that had been abandoned at a home on Coraopolis Road for several days.
Police: Owner leaves dogs home alone - exposed to storms, sun and soaring temps! Tonight there’s a warrant for her arrest #wpxi pic.twitter.com/8IIJmrUoxX— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) July 3, 2018
When police went to the home, they found a Yorkie in a crate on a side porch that appeared to be sick. Three other dogs were found in a pen behind the home with no shade or food, police said.
Neighbors told investigators they had been giving the dogs water since Friday.
Temperatures in the area over the weekend were in the 90's.
