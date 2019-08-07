SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman suspected in a smash-and-grab Tuesday morning outside a gym in Scott Township.
A window of a locked vehicle was broken and two purses were stolen in the parking lot of Curves, police said.
The incident is believed to have happened between 9 and 10 a.m.
The woman and her accomplice are believed to be driving a white Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KTK5094. Police said the car could also be displaying Florida plate DFQR39.
Anyone who sees the woman or the car is asked to call 911.
