Woman charged with allegedly shooting at friend, striking her with crowbar

PITTSBURGH - Police arrested a woman who allegedly shot at another woman and then struck her in the head with a crowbar at a home early Saturday morning in the South Side Slopes.
Anise Petite-Bruce is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes, according to court paperwork.
Police say Petite-Bruce and a friend had gone out for Petite-Bruce’s birthday and returned to a home in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
TRENDING NOW:
- CMU grad, 22, found dead at Google's NYC headquarters
- 500-year-old skeleton found -- with his boots on
- Sex assault fugitive arrested after violating probation
- VIDEO: Escaped child killer gone 45 years makes U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The two then got into an argument, and witnesses told police Petite-Bruce went into the kitchen and came back out with a gun, according to the complaint. Officers allegedly found two bullet holes and two spent rounds in the living room of the home.
The victim told police she left the home after being shot at, but had to return to get her car keys, and that’s when Petite-Bruce allegedly struck her in the side of the head with a crowbar, according to the complaint.
Officers said the victim’s face was swollen and bleeding when they arrived.
As police took Petite-Bruce to the Allegheny County Jail, she allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with the crowbar, but said the victim is the one who fired the gun, according to the complaint.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}