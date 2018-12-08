0 Sex assault fugitive arrested after violating probation

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office arrested a sex assault fugitive on Thursday after a warrant was issued due to a probation violation.

George Holiday, 28, from the City of Duquesne, was wanted since Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2016 after a victim claimed that Holiday raped her in an apartment building parking lot, according to police. Holiday was sentenced in May 2017, part of which included probation.

On Tuesday, police were called to an address in Wilkinsburg where a woman told police that she was assaulted by Holiday. She said after a verbal argument, Holiday became angry, choked her and threatened to kill her.

Holiday fled the scene before police arrived. An arrest issue was issued Tuesday evening on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation, according to police. An additional warrant was issued for violating the terms of his probation.

Sheriff's deputies found out that Holiday was staying in a residence in the 700 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, deputies spoke with a woman who lived in the home, Theresa Jones-Carey. She told police Holiday was not staying there.

Police said Jones-Cary eventually granted permission for deputies to search the home, still persistent that Holiday was not inside.

After a brief search, deputies found Holiday hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom closet on the third floor. Police asked Holiday to show himself and his hands several times, but he would not cooperate.

He was tased and taken into custody.

Holiday was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being lodged on his probation violation. He will await arraignment on his new charges from Tuesday evening's incident.

Jones-Carey will be charged with hindering apprehension and conduct related to sexual offenders.

