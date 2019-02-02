Woman charged with attempted homicide after friend shot, beaten

PITTSBURGH - A woman has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting and beating her friend in Spring Hill earlier this week.
The two had been out at a bar for a birthday celebration before the gunfire erupted.
Michele Newell is talking to a neighbor who says he tried to help the victim before medics arrived, for 11 at 11.
