    PITTSBURGH - A man who was involved in a shootout with police Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood is in critical condition, authorities said.

    Gunshots were heard being fired inside a home as officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance on Crucible Street, according to police.

    As police began setting up a perimeter, 31-year-old Issa Abdus-Salaam went to the front door of the home and fired multiple shots at officers, police said. One officer then returned fire, hitting Abdus-Salaam in the stomach.

    No officers were hurt.

    Abdus-Salaam was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

    Police said a woman and two children were inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

    The officer who shot Abdus-Salaam has been placed on administrative leave, as per policy, pending an investigation by the Allegheny County Police Department.

    Abdus-Salaam will be charged, according to police, with simple assault, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

