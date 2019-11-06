0 Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A second employee has been charged with simple assault after a man was left unconscious in the street, and a woman was pepper-sprayed when a fight in a local McDonald's spilled out the front door, police said.

Investigators said the attack happened at the location on Wood Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is pressing city officials about the assault and safety in downtown Pittsburgh, for 11 News at 6.

Court documents said the victims of the attack were Marc Conn and Billie Jo Goldsworthy. Documents said Conn was left paralyzed.

Related >>> Video shows man knocked unconscious, woman attacked by group of women at local McDonald's

During the investigation, police said they learned the victims were inside the restaurant when they got into an argument with another man.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said two employees -- identified as Roneese Davis and Kaniya Martin -- tried to break up the fight, but another employee threw a punch and chaos erupted.

According to a criminal complaint, that is when Goldsworthy was pepper-sprayed, dragged to the ground by her hair and punched multiple times by a group of women.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Police said Conn tried to intervene and was then knocked unconscious by Davis. Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once in the back of the head, causing him to fall face first into the pavement.

For the remainder of the video, he did not move and was obviously unconscious until paramedics arrived.

Conn is now at Allegheny General in intensive care, and his family told Channel 11 they don't know if he will ever be the same.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault and Martin is charged with simple assault.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.