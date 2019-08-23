  • Woman convicted in deadly crash on 10th Street Bypass

    PITTSBURGH - A woman has been convicted on charges stemming from a deadly 2018 crash on downtown Pittsburgh’s 10th Street Bypass, the Allegheny District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

    Desiree Nelson was arrested in Nov. 2018 in connection with the crash that led to the death of 61-year-old Michael Markilinski.

    The May 2018 crash involved two SUVs and a car.

    One of the SUVs crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled, causing a car to crash into another SUV. Markilinski, who was the driver of the car, died at a hospital.

    Nelson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. She was acquitted on one count of homicide by vehicle.

    Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

