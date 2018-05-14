0 Grandfather killed in 10th Street Bypass crash

PITTSBURGH - One person was killed and four were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.

The crash happened on the 10th Street Bypass.

An SUV crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled, causing a car to crash into another SUV. The driver of the car was killed.

The Allegheny County medical examiner identified the victim as Michael Markilinski, 61, of Crescent Township.

People who lived near Markilinski called him a wonderful neighbor and proud grandfather.

"I think I met maybe one of his grandchildren. Like I said, I feel bad for the whole family," said Alenander Chester, a neighbor.

People in the area for the Pirates game saw the crash. Bystanders performed CPR on Markilinski until paramedics arrived and took over. Markilinski died at the hospital.

A mother and her three children, including a baby, were inside the SUV that rolled over initially. Police said the mother is in stable condition at UPMC Mercy, while her children are also in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The driver of the other SUV was not injured.

Pittsburgh police have not given a definitive cause for the accident; however, a pop-up rain shower did move through the area just before the crash.

