GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman has died after an officer-involved shooting in Greensburg.
It happened at the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue. Police said the woman was armed.
UPDATE: Police say they encountered an armed woman on her porch after reports of shots fired, police say she was allegedly shooting toward a car on Harvey.. tried using less lethal force first, but she raised the gun again and was shot by police. No word on her condition #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
"She was shooting down towards Harvey Avenue, towards a building," said Capt. Bob Stafford, with the Greensburg Police Department. Police told Channel 11 she was on her front porch and also shot at a car around 3:30 p.m.
Two nearby schools, Nicely Elementary and Greensburg-Salem Middle School, were both placed on lockdown.
#BREAKING —> Active police incident happening right now near the intersection of Grant and Harvey in Greensburg — Just saw one person being taken away in ambulance. Working to find out info from police #WPXI pic.twitter.com/OSfJnl4JVT— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
When police showed up, they say the woman still had the gun.
"Officers started to give her the command to drop the weapon, drop the weapon," Stafford said. "One of the officers on scene deployed the less-lethal shotgun with a bean bag."
Police told Channel 11 that didn't work and the woman just stumbled.
"She started bringing a handgun up, and the second officer fired rounds at her," Stafford said.
Police said at least one round went into a door of a business complex across Route 819.
This is where one round hit the door across 819 — shattering the glass of a business complex.. police focusing their attention at a house on Grant #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5Mp7J3t1ts— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
