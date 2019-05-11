ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A juvenile male is recovering at Allegheny General Hospital after a shooting in Beaver County.
According to a police report, multiple gunshots were fired on Main Street in Aliquippa around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police got information that a woman was driving a juvenile male who had been shot to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where he was then transported to AGH in Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania State Police are helping with the investigation.
The age of the juvenile has not been released, nor has any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the
Pennsylvania State Police at 724-773-7400.
