One of first restaurants at SouthSide Works suddenly closes

PITTSBURGH - The Claddagh Irish Pub has closed.
It was one of the first and longest tenured restaurants at the SouthSide Works Development.
The pub was known for its traditional Irish style and was a popular spot on Saint Patrick's Day.
The owners did not say why they closed.
