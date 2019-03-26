0 Woman forces way into 2 homes, breaks windows after claiming she was robbed

PITTSBURGH - A woman broke into two homes Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood, claiming she had been robbed and needed to use a phone, police said.

Andrea Tsupros first walked into the home of a woman, who at first thought her daughter was coming home, a criminal complaint said. The woman let Tsupros use her phone, but Tsupros then became hostile and began claiming the homeowner stole her money.

The woman was able to use her portable oxygen bottle to push Tsupros out of the home and lock the door, according to the complaint. Tsupros broke a window before walking around back to another home.

At the second home, the homeowner handed Tsupros a cellphone through the door because she didn’t want her inside, the complaint said. Tsupros then started yelling and was able to push her way into the kitchen.

The homeowner was able to push Tsupros back outside and lock the door, but Tsupros broke the door’s window, reached inside and unlocked it to get back into the house, police said.

When police arrived, they could see the homeowner struggling with Tsupros, who was then taken to a hospital with cuts and threatened officers, the complaint said.

Tsupros was later taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing several charges, including burglary and criminal trespass.

Investigators spoke with Tsupros’ roommate about the claims she had been robbed. The roommate said Tsupros hadn’t been seen for hours and didn’t know what she was talking about.

