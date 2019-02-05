  • Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car.

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on California Avenue while the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

    Police tell Channel 11 the woman is in critical condition.

    The driver is still on the scene.

