Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on California Avenue while the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk.
Police tell Channel 11 the woman is in critical condition.
The driver is still on the scene.
BREAKING: Police say a woman is in critical condition after being hit by car in the area of Davis avenue and California avenue. Working to get more information from police right now. pic.twitter.com/MZtkuTIz8U— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) February 5, 2019
