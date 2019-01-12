Woman in car crash runs into prison to hide drugs, police say

Prison Major William Aberts tells LNP that at around 11 a.m. Friday there was a crash in front of the Lancaster County Prison and "the next thing we know we have a female running across the parking lot into here saying, 'there was just an accident. I have to go to the bathroom."
A suspicious Aberts directed a corrections officer to do a sweep of the bathroom, where they found "a rather large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana."
City police Lt. Bill Hickey says the woman will be charged with various traffic violations including driving without a license and lacking vehicle registration, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
One person was injured in the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after attempted stabbing in Mt. Lebanon
- Police: Driver in Utah crash was doing ‘Bird Box' challenge
- Upward of 3 inches of snow possible in some parts of area this weekend
- VIDEO: 11 restaurants to check out during Restaurant Week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}