  • Woman in car crushed by tree recalls life-threatening accident

    When you look at Julie Makuta's blue Hyundai Elantra, you wonder … how in the world did she walk away from this?

    A falling tree struck her car last week, leaving her with serious facial injuries, including more than 200 stitches.

    Lisa Sylvester talks to Makuta about the moment of the accident, and why she’s grateful it hit the front of her car rather than the back, for 11 at 11.

