    PITTSBURGH - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

    Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Linden Avenue.

    A woman in her late 50s was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a car driving west toward Fifth Avenue. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

    According to officials, emergency responders are still on scene, and Penn Avenue is shut down between Fifth Avenue and Linden Avenue.

