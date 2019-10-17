PITTSBURGH - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Linden Avenue.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A woman in her late 50s was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a car driving west toward Fifth Avenue. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.
According to officials, emergency responders are still on scene, and Penn Avenue is shut down between Fifth Avenue and Linden Avenue.
Pittsburgh (Point Breeze): Vehicle/pedestrian crash with injury - Penn Avenue and North Linden Avenue. Police, Fire & EMS units on scene. Penn currently shut between 5th and Linden.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 17, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- WATCH: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokes about 'loveless marriage,' being 'cursed' with stepkids
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}