DUQUESNE, Pa. - 4:35 P.M. UPDATE: Route 837 has reopened in both directions, PennDOT said.
A woman is in critical condition after a serious crash at the Thompson Bridge in Duquesne on Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Route 837 shut down, 2 injured in serious crash in Duquesne
The crash on Route 837 just before 11 a.m. involved a FedEx tractor-trailer and a car. The 24-year-old woman driving the car is in critical condition, officials said. The 55-year-old man driving the truck was uninjured.
Investigators say the northbound car crossed the centerline into the path of the southbound semi. They blamed excessive speed and loss of control of the car as the cause of the crash.
PennDOT said Route 837 is closed in both directions between Commonwealth Avenue and Grant Avenue. Drivers should look for alternate routes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 833-255-8477.
Allegheny County police reconstruction team and detectives are responding to the scene to investigate the crash.
Route 837 atthe Thompson Bridge is shut down after a severe accident involving a Fed ex truck and a vehicle #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Y59fv5jStF— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 19, 2018
