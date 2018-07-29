  • Woman injured in South Side shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood Saturday night.

    Police responded to the 1900 block of East Carson Street around 11:30 p.m.

    When they arrived, officers said they found a woman shot in the back.

    She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

    Police said the victim was reportedly shot by someone inside a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

    Police are still investigating.

