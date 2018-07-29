PITTSBURGH - A woman was injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood Saturday night.
Police responded to the 1900 block of East Carson Street around 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers said they found a woman shot in the back.
She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the victim was reportedly shot by someone inside a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Police are still investigating.
