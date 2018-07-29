PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot and killed on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports for shots fired in the 200 block of Luray Street and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said they tried to save Vera Butler, 54, when they arrived, but she died at the scene.
There's is no word on a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
