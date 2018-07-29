  • Woman shot, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot and killed on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday night.

    Officers responded to reports for shots fired in the 200 block of Luray Street and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: Woman injured in South Side shooting

    Police said they tried to save Vera Butler, 54, when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

    There's is no word on a suspect.

    Police are still investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories