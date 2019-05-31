JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A Johnstown woman was killed Wednesday after working on her swimming pool.
Police said Kathleen Esposito, 64, was trying to drain excess water from the recent storms when the walls on the above-ground pool burst, according to WJAC.
The Cambria County Coroner said she hit her head when the water carried her 14 feet onto to the patio.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
