Woman pleads guilty to assaulting Pittsburgh teacher after school conference

A woman accused of throwing a brick at a Pittsburgh teacher’s face last year after a dispute over a cellphone pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.
Daishonta Williams believed teacher Janice Watkins choked her 10-year-old daughter after an altercation over the girl's cellphone at Pittsburgh Public School’s King Pre-K-8 in October 2017.
That led to a conference at the school.
After the conference, Williams and her boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, followed Watkins as she left the school and approached her as she sat in a car at the West End Bridge.
Williams then allegedly threw a brick at Watkins through the driver's side window and assaulted her. Watkins told police Beasley "pulled her head back by yanking her hair.”
Williams' attorney, Blaine Jones, said Williams hit Watkins with her fist, not a brick.
In a plea deal, Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and conspiracy. Beasley also pleaded guilty to similar charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for February. Williams faces a minimum of two years in prison.
