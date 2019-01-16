SHARON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman who shot and killed her husband after he asked for a divorce has been sentenced to prison.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday 49-year-old Amy Emmett was sentenced to 23 ½ to 52 years in prison for the death of 45-year-old William Emmett.
Amy Emmett previously pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and other charges for the 2015 shooting.
Investigators say she shot her husband several times in a parking lot near a hospital where he worked, then shot herself twice in the torso.
William Emmett died at the scene.
Prosecutors say text messages show he had told Amy Emmett he wanted a divorce earlier that day.
Shapiro says the evidence points to rage as the motive.
