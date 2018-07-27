  • Engine thrown from car, driver rescued after crash into utility pole

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A driver was pulled from their car after a crash into a utility pole that brought wires down onto the vehicle late Thursday night in McKeesport.

    The impact of the crash, which was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue, knocked the engine out of the car.

    Crews were initially unable to reach the driver because of the live utility wires that fell onto the car. They had to wait for power to be shut off.

