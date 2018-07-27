McKEESPORT, Pa. - A driver was pulled from their car after a crash into a utility pole that brought wires down onto the vehicle late Thursday night in McKeesport.
The impact of the crash, which was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue, knocked the engine out of the car.
Crews were initially unable to reach the driver because of the live utility wires that fell onto the car. They had to wait for power to be shut off.
TRENDING NOW:
- Protest organizers not happy with City of Pittsburgh's new policies
- 1 man dead, another in custody after Fayette Co. shooting
- Beachgoers form human chain to pull people out of water at N.C. beach
- Juvenile stabbed, flown to Pittsburgh hospital
- VIDEO: Consumer health alert issued for South Side restaurant
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}