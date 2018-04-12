Woman speaks out 1 year after being attacked by dog at Washington Co. animal rescue

A Washington County mother who endured a year of surgeries and fear is talking to Channel 11 for the first time about the day a dog at an animal rescue nearly killed her in front of her children.
"Stay awake, stay awake. Don't die."
Those were some of the last words she remembered from that day at Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in April of 2017. That's where a dog labeled "friendly and playful" left her with permanent scars on her arms.
She told Channel 11's Cara Sapida about her long recovery and the legal action she's planning to take. Hear from her on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
RELATED: Man helps save woman, girl from dog attack at Washington County animal rescue
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- Woman faces charges after racking up almost $92,000 in unpaid turnpike tolls, fees
- VIDEO: Penguin chicks learn to swim
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}