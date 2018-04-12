  • Woman speaks out 1 year after being attacked by dog at Washington Co. animal rescue

    Updated:

    A Washington County mother who endured a year of surgeries and fear is talking to Channel 11 for the first time about the day a dog at an animal rescue nearly killed her in front of her children.

    "Stay awake, stay awake. Don't die."

    Those were some of the last words she remembered from that day at Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in April of 2017. That's where a dog labeled "friendly and playful" left her with permanent scars on her arms.

