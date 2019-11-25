MONESSEN, Pa. - A woman was stabbed numerous times during a dispute with another woman early Monday morning in Westmoreland County, police said.
The stabbing was reported about 2 a.m. at a housing complex on Tenth Street in Monessen.
Police said the 28-year-old woman was stabbed about 10 times. She was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital in stable condition.
The 39-year-old suspect was taken into police custody, authorities said.
Officials said a third woman tried to help the victim and was also stabbed. A fourth woman was bitten in the arm by the suspect. Both of those women refused medical treatment, according to police.
