ROCHESTER, Pa. - A woman has been taken into custody for a second time after police said she stole one of their cruisers when she was handcuffed in the back of the car.
Police said they got a 911 call from a landlord saying somebody was squatting on his property on New York Avenue.
When the officer arrived, police said Monica Christian, 32, became very violent and started fighting with him.
He finally got her into custody and handcuffed her in the back of the cruiser, according to police. Police said she shimmied her way through the cage of the police cruiser while handcuffed, got in the driver's seat and took off.
Police said Christian was on the run for a couple of hours. People in the community helped officers find her by showing them their surveillance cameras and even putting drones up in the air.
She’s currently being treated at a local hospital and will be taken back to the police station after.
