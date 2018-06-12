  • Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say

    SPRINGDALE, Pa. - Humane officers are looking for a woman that threw a dog out of a moving car.

    According to the Paws Across Pittsburgh Facebook page, a blonde woman threw the small dog out of a newer model four-door gold car on Saturday afternoon.

    This happened on Orchard Street in Springdale.

    If you have any information, contact Humane Officer Mindy James at 724-762-9060 or mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.

    Your identity will remain anonymous.

    Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say

