SPRINGDALE, Pa. - Humane officers are looking for a woman that threw a dog out of a moving car.
We're working to find out how the dog is doing, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
According to the Paws Across Pittsburgh Facebook page, a blonde woman threw the small dog out of a newer model four-door gold car on Saturday afternoon.
This happened on Orchard Street in Springdale.
If you have any information, contact Humane Officer Mindy James at 724-762-9060 or mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.
Your identity will remain anonymous.
