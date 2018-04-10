0 Woman using personal battle with depression to help others

A local woman is using her personal battle with mental health and depression to help others.

Jordan Corcoran is telling her story to whoever will listen and more importantly, has created an outlet for others to open up.

"I started Listen Lucy five years ago and I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder when I was a freshman in college," Corcoran said.

Corcoran said her road to a better place started when she decided to write a column for her college newspaper.

"I think a major thing that people that are battling really anything but mental illness, because that's what I struggle with is the fear," Corcoran said. "The most amazing thing happened. I started getting all of these notes of affirmation."

Corcoran now encourages others to open up through her website and she has been invited to speak at schools.

Corcoran said the most emotional testimony she has heard to date was from a 6th grader contemplating suicide.

"My heart stopped and started racing at the same time, it was so nerve-wracking," she said.

Thanks to talking it out, that boy is now in a better place.

Corcoran's website is full of people who decided to open up about their anxiety and thanks to her, they now have a place to go.

"One thing I say a lot is I want to use my chaos to prevent someone else's chaos," she said.

This April marks Corcoran's fifth year running her website and she says so far, the majority of the testimonials and people reaching out have been male contributors.

