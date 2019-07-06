A woman was brutally stabbed while walking her dogs in Sheraden Thusday night.
She said the three men came out of nowhere, jumping her as she walked past an alley.
Only on 11 at 11, reporter Amy Hudak talked with the victim who says her dogs saved her life from the three men who left her with nearly 100 stitches.
