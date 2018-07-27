A man accused of sexually abusing a girl at his mother’s in-home daycare business missed his preliminary hearing Friday because of a lockdown at the Allegheny County Jail.
Erin Clarke spoke to his mother's attorney about the status of the daycare and her relationship with her son, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
David Tyus’ mother, Victoria, was in court for her hearing on related charges, however, including endangering the welfare of children.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of abusing girl inside mother's in-home day care
