Women accused of stealing $35K in armed bank robbery

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Two women are facing charges for stealing more than $35,000 during an armed bank robbery in McCandless, according to court documents obtained by Channel 11.

    A tip reportedly helped police identify Jasmine Parrish and Donna Poremski as suspects for the September robbery at a PNC branch on McKnight Road.

    The duo is suspected in bank robberies in West Mifflin and Penn Hills, according to sources.

    Both women are in custody. 

