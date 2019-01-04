Women accused of stealing $35K in armed bank robbery

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Two women are facing charges for stealing more than $35,000 during an armed bank robbery in McCandless, according to court documents obtained by Channel 11.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Headlines
A tip reportedly helped police identify Jasmine Parrish and Donna Poremski as suspects for the September robbery at a PNC branch on McKnight Road.
The duo is suspected in bank robberies in West Mifflin and Penn Hills, according to sources.
Both women are in custody.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer is digging deeper and will have the latest at for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Therapist hospitalized after attack by patient at Western Psych
- Snowboarder dies several days after fall at Seven Springs
- Father arrested for locking 5-year-old son in wooden box
- VIDEO: Man with dementia remarries wife of 54 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}