The Woodland Hills school board has voted to furlough at least 60 staff members, and Channel 11 has learned more than half of them are teachers.
The furloughs are part of the district's attempts to get back on solid financial ground, but that doesn't mean they won't have a big impact.
The board also voted to raise taxes in the district by 3 percent; roughly a $5 impact to the average household.
