PITTSBURGH - Teachers and staff in the Woodland Hills School District gathered outside the high school before the start of classes Tuesday, protesting the furloughs of dozens of positions.
Superintendent James Harrison said about 30 teachers and 25 support positions will be furloughed. Harrison said the district will offer early buyouts for retirement. He added the district was cutting back on extra staffing, and this will save money in the process.
District officials said the changes are a result of declining enrollment, schedule changes, a building closure and finances. The changes also included adding a middle school dean and a district-wide safety coordinator.
These changes are expected to go into effect for the upcoming school year.
